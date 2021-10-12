NCOC issues guidelines for arranging religious events in Rabi-ul-Awal

ISLAMABAD: On Monday, the NCOC meeting headed by the Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, in which he issued guidelines to be adopted during Seerat-un-Nabi (PBUH) conferences and other religious activities in the month of Rabi ul Awal.

Moreover, he urged naat reciters and religious scholars to strictly follow the coronavirus Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) throughout the Rabi-ul-Awal month. SOPs like, social distancing, face masks, and thermal screening will be followed in all religious events.

According to the SOPs defined by the NCOC, the venues of milads and other religious events should be open and spacious where a six-feet distance in the seating arrangement must be ensured.

Furthermore, the forum decided that only government-approved rallies and events will be allowed

The local administration and volunteers will help in the implementation of the SOPs, according to a statement issued by NCOC.

However, Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) will be observed in Pakistan on October19 (Tuesday).