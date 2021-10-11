Journalist killed in bomb attack in Hub

A television reporter was killed in an explosion near his car in Balochistan’s Hub area on Sunday night, police said, a private TV channel reported. Shahid Zehri, 35, who was associated with Metro 1 News, was travelling in a car in Hub when he was attacked reportedly with a homemade grenade, Eidgah Station House Officer Nadeem Haider said.

Zehri, who suffered critical injuries, and another injured companion were initially taken to Hub Civil Hospital and subsequently brought to the Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, where Zehri was pronounced dead.

CCTV footage of the incident showed an explosion took place on the roadside near Zehri’s moving car as soon as it made a U-turn on a busy road. No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack and the nature of the bomb could not be confirmed immediately.