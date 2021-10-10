Daily Times

Nuclear scientist Dr AQ Khan passed away after developing health issues

APP/ Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Architect of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and renowned scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, 85, died here on Sunday morning after developing health complications.

Last night his health suddenly deteriorated and he was shifted to KRL Hospital’s ICU. His Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad today. Dr AQ Khan will be buried in the courtyard of Faisal Mosque with full state honours.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the late Dr. AQ Khan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on his Twitter account said that Dr AQ Khan was loved by the nation because of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. “For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon,” he added.

Dr. Khan was the first Pakistani to be awarded three presidential awards. He has been awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence) twice and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) once.

