Nuclear scientist Dr AQ Khan passed away after developing health issues

ISLAMABAD: Architect of Pakistan’s nuclear programme and renowned scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, 85, died here on Sunday morning after developing health complications.

Last night his health suddenly deteriorated and he was shifted to KRL Hospital’s ICU. His Namaz-i-Janaza will be offered at Faisal Mosque in Islamabad today. Dr AQ Khan will be buried in the courtyard of Faisal Mosque with full state honours.

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the late Dr. AQ Khan.

انا للّٰہ وانا الیہ راجعون Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. Had known him personally since 1982.

He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard. May Allah bless him. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) October 10, 2021

Prime Minister Imran Khan on his Twitter account said that Dr AQ Khan was loved by the nation because of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. “For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon,” he added.

Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan he was a national icon. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2021

Dr. Khan was the first Pakistani to be awarded three presidential awards. He has been awarded the Nishan-e-Imtiaz (Order of Excellence) twice and the Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Crescent of Excellence) once.