Successful surgeries at LGH restore eyesight of two minor sisters

A long treatment and successful surgeries at the Lahore General Hospital (LGH) have restored the eyesight of two minor sisters.

A spokesperson for the LGH said on Saturday that these girls were suffering from congenital retinoblastoma complications. The operations were conducted by head of the Department of Ophthalmology, LGH, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Moin and Assistant Professor Dr. Lubna Siddique Mian. Principal Post-graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar congratulated Prof. Moin and his team on successful operation of highly sensitive nature and appreciated their professionalism. In the private sector, surgery for cancer patients costs around Rs 2 million, which was provided free of cost at the LGH under the current government’s policy, he added. Prof. Moin said that Ayesha, who is now 3 years old, was brought to the LGH at the age of 4 months and she underwent a complete diagnostic and medical examination. The girl was admitted to the hospital and well treated for one year, he added. He said that apart from laser eye surgery, chemotherapy was also given to the girl and after a successful operation, the girl was saved from becoming blind.

The doctor said that the other sister Abrish Ahsan was 3 months old when she was brought to hospital. Doctors found out that she was also suffering from cancer of both eyes and of the retina. She was also treated and operated on to save her eyes. Prof. Moin said that pupil cancer was a hereditary disease and it can affect the brain as well as vision. He said modern diagnostic machines and equipment were available at the Ophthalmology Department, LGH, and with their help free and indiscriminate treatment facilities were being provided to the citizens.