KP govt launches Rs 4bn loan scheme for educated youth

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister KP on Information and Higher Education Kamran Khan Bangash Saturday said that the provincial government has launched a 4 billion rupees loan scheme for the educated youth. He expressed these views while addressing the annual convention of Government Post Graduate College No.1 Abbottabad.

He said that 1900 new lecturers were being recruited to enhance the capacity of colleges while the arrival of these lecturers will further improve the capacity and quality of education. The advisor disclosed that the provincial higher education department would launch 45 new projects which would help in further improving the quality of education. He further said that the youth can get a loan of 0.5 to 2 million rupees through which they can start their own business and develop an independent career for themselves.

Kamran Bangash said that in the current challenging times, youth should utilize their ideas and try to build a career for themselves with the help of facilities offered by the provincial government. The advisor while emphasizing the youth said that use their abilities and degrees for making their career rather than applying for a class IV job and try to establish themselves as per their qualifications. He said that the education system of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was changing completely, Kamran Bangash urged the students to do their best for discipline in their lives, he also suggested the students read the book “The Magic of Thinking Big”.

During the convocation, 450 degrees were awarded to the students of MA, M.Sc and BS four-year programs who have graduated from the Govt. Degree College No.1 Abbottabad, while 22 students were awarded gold medals including 12 of MA, M.Sc while 0 students of BS four-year program.

Vice-Chancellor Abbottabad University of Science and Technology (AUST) Prof. Dr. Tahir Irfan Director Higher Education Prof. Zahoor-ul-Haq, Principal Govt. College Abbottabad Professor Jamil and others also addressed the gathering.