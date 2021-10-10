Rangers to provide security during bye-polls in Azad Kashmir

The para-military troops of Pakistan Rangers have been called to assist the local administration including AJK police to maintain complete law and order during the bye-elections on two constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly including LA-3 (Mirpur-III) and LA-12 (Charhoi, Kotli – V) Division scheduled to be held on Sunday.

Commissioner Mirpur Division Chaudhry Muhammad Raqeeb told APP here on Saturday that 300 troops of Rangers have been deployed at all the polling stations – besides local police force in LA-3 constituency. Whereas 400 Rangers troops have been posted at all normal, sensitive and extra sensitive police stations in LA-12 constituency to assist the local police and administration for ensuring the holding of the elections in absolutely, free, fair an peaceful atmosphere, he added.

The commissioner continued that the adequate arrangements have been finalized for holding bye-polls in both of the constituencies.

In Mirpur LA-3 Mirpur-III constituency, total of 85925 registered voters including 45447 male and 40478 female voters will exercise their right to vote, commissioner said and added that a total of 147 polling stations including 68 for males, 65 for females and 14 combined have been established in the constituency.