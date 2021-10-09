Minority killing continues in Pakistan

WANA/SOUTH WAZIRISTAN: On Friday, a young student named Syed Shahzaib Naqvi was brutally murdered by a banned outfit in WANA.

Syed Shahzaib Naqvi belonged to a minority group and son of a renowned social personality Syed Zafar Abbas Naqvi.

According to the sources, Shahzaib was going on a motorbike with his friend when he was stopped by the members of a notorious religious outfit and faced a rapid discharge of firearms. Shahzaib failed to sustain the wounds and died at the spot.

However, his friend who got injured during the incident has been admitted to a nearby hospital.

Shahzaib’s mother Syeda Amina Naqvi is a doctor in Al khidmat hospital in Waziristan