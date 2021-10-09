Pakistan reckoned among Asia’s fastest growing economies

Pakistan has been named as one of the fastest growing economies in Asia, said a latest report of Mckinsey and Company on the Pakistani ecosystem. The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication on its official Twitter account shared the infographic highlighting the development. The Ministry wrote, “The World Economic Forum (WEF) ranked Pakistan among the best countries in terms of the affordability of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).” The government has a vision of accelerated digitization and transformation of Pakistan into a knowledge-based economy to spur economic growth through innovation and entrepreneurship, it added. The Ministry of IT and Telecom had launched a program to build a network of National Incubation Centers. It had successfully established five national incubation centers in the federal capital and across all provincial capitals of the country, inducting 440 plus promising startups, it added.













