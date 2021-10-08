NAB releases details of convictions since 2017

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Thursday released details of convictions made under Section 10 and Section 25 (B) of NAO under the tenure of its present management from Oct 9, 2017 to Oct 7, 2021.

Chairing a meeting, Chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal reviewed overall performance of all Regional Bureaus of NAB especially convictions made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 from October 2017 till Oct 7, 2021.

Syed Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), Zahir Shah, DG Operations NAB and other senior officers of NAB were present at the meeting. Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB appreciated the performance of all Regional NABs during the period from October, 2017 till September, 2021.

Zahir Shah, DG Operations NAB informed that 11 accused persons were convicted in 2021 till September 2021 by learned Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/Islamabad on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi under section 10 of NAO-1999 through vigorous prosecution.

Similarly in the year 2020, 13 accused persons, in the year 2019, 09 accused persons, while in the year 2018, 21 accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

He further informed that during 2021, 21x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts Rawalpindi/Islamabad on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Rawalpindi under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Similarly in the year 2020, 21 accused persons, in the year 2019, 25 accused persons while in the year 2018, 08x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was informed that 7 accused persons were convicted in 2021 till September 2021, on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore in learned Accountability Courts, Lahore under section 10 of NAO-1999.

Similarly during the year 2020, 12 accused persons, in the year 2019, 03 persons, in the year 2018, 28x accused persons, while in the year 2017, 11x accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, it was further informed that 20 accused persons were convicted by learned Accountability Courts, Lahore during 2021 till September 2021 on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Lahore under Section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

In the year 2020, NAB Lahore got 26x accused persons convicted, in the year 2019, 59x accused persons and similarly in the year 2018, 62x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

During the meeting, DG Operations informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 53x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts of Karachi on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Karachi under section 10 of NAO-1999.

In the year 2020, 24x accused persons, in the year 2019, 56x accused persons, similarly in the year 2018, 72x accused persons while from 10th October to 31 December 2017, 13x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999.

DG Operations further informed that during 2021 till September 2021, 17x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts of Karachi on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Karachi under section 25(b) of NAO-1999.

Similarly in the year 2020, 32x accused persons were convicted, in the year 2019, 78x accused persons, 40x accused persons in the year 2018, while 55x accused persons were convicted by different learned Accountability Courts under section 25(b) of NAO-1999 in the period from October, 2017.

During the meeting, it was informed that NAB Sukkur during the year 2021 till September 2021, 12 accused persons have been convicted by learned Accountability Court, Sukkur on the basis of solid evidence through vigorous prosecution of NAB Sukkur under section 10 of NAO-1999.