Gold price increases by Rs600 to Rs115,600 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs600 per tola and was traded at Rs115,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs115,000 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs514 and was sold at Rs99,108 against its sale at Rs98,594 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs90,850 from Rs90,378. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $5 and was traded at $1752 against its sale at $1757.













