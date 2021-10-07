Debt to GDP ratio declines to 83.5pc: finance ministry

The Ministry of Finance here on Wednesday said that the country’s total debt to Gross Domestic Product (GDP) ratio has decreased to 83.5 percent as on June 30, 2021 from 87.6 percent on June 30, 2020.

Responding to some media reports, the statement added that both domestic and external debts have depicted a downward trend from the previous year.

It said that the domestic debt declined to 55.1 percent of GDP from 56 percent the previous year.

Similarly, the external debt to GDP ratio receded to 28.5 percent from 31.6 percent the previous year. The statement prominently mentioned that the best way to evaluate debt trend was through debt to GDP measure.

However, the statement clarified that the debt has increased in line with the fiscal deficit.