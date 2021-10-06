NAB opposes acquittal pleas of co-accused in reference against Dar

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday opposed the acquittal plea of co-accused and requested the accountability court to dismiss it in a reference against former finance minister Ishaq Dar.

AC-I Judge Muhammad Bashir conducted hearing on acquittal plea of NBP’s ex-president Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Raza.

NAB Prosecutor Afzal Qureshi submitted comments against the acquittal pleas and prayed the judge to dismiss them. The NAB said there were sufficient evidences against the accused.

However, the defence lawyer Qazi Misbah requested the court to grant time to examine the NAB’s comments. The court subsequently adjourned hearing till October 20, granting time to defense for arguments.