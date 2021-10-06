Gold prices increase by Rs800

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs800 per tola and was traded at Rs115,000 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs114,200 in the local market the previous day, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported. The price of 10 gram 24 karat also increased by Rs686 and was sold at Rs98,594 against its sale at Rs97,908 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat increased to Rs90,378 from Rs89,750. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stable at Rs1400 and Rs1200.27. The price of gold in the international market increased by $11 and was traded at $1759 against its sale at $1748.













