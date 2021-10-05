Citizen points out illegal constructions in Lahore

A citizen has filed an application in the office of the Punjab Ombudsman seeking action against corrupt among LDA officials, who he alleged were patronising illegal constructions in the city against graft.

This was pointed out in an application to the Punjab Mohtasib, Lahore. The application also stated that some LDA staff was also involved in this matter and that these constructions were made without approving maps and by violating the construction rules.

It is worth mentioning here that LDA staff also visits these illegally-constructed sites and provides protection to them. The complainant said that the LDA staff “had been bribed”, stating that some female LDA director was also involved in the matter.“I am also providing a list of these illegal constructions and their pictures are also attached. These places include the Medex Hospital near Kalma Chowk, near Galaxo Town, Main Ferozepur Road, Sufiabad, a commercial market and plaza near Sethi Motors, CAPS centre near Toyota showroom Kahna, and some other illegal constructions near New Superior Academy New Kahna,” the application stated. “Some other buildings are also illegally constructed in Town Planning Zone 7. I have pointed out the illegal matters with pictures and more proofs will be provided during the inquiry.”