Govt to hold census for first time in history with 5 years’ gap: Asad Umar

APP

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar Tuesday said the government was going to hold population census for the first time in Pakistan history with a gap of only five years.

In a tweet, the minister said the cabinet had given the approval for holding a census using modern digital technology and consistent with global best practices.

He informed that the government would soon move the proposal for approval to the Council of Common Interests (CCI).

