NCOC, RTA secretary check vaccination compliance at local transport, Metro buses

ISLAMABAD: National Command and Operation Center (NCOC’s) team along with Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Rawalpindi late Monday checked the compliance of vaccination of public transport drivers, passengers at different local routes within the city and at the Metro Bus stations.

The NCOC team and secretary RTA checked more than two hundred vans and buses at various local routes of Rawalpindi and imposed fines for not following NCOC guidelines regarding vaccination. Cases were also registered against some of the drivers and they were shifted to police station. While the passengers were vaccinated single shot of Cansino on the spot.

Similarly, during in another action at Metro Bus stations Rawalpindi, the team checked the vaccination certificates of Metro Bus staffers, drivers and passengers on the stations as well as within the buses. The unvaccinated passengers at the Metro Bus stations were injected single shot of Cansino vaccine on the spot. However, the passengers within the metro buses were fully vaccinated.

The inspection teams also checked the vaccination certificates of Bykea riders at different routes, imposed fines on non-vaccinated drivers, they were also injected single shot of Cansino on the spot.