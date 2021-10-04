UMT holds investiture ceremony in Dr Asif Raza’s honour

University of Management and Technology (UMT) held investiture ceremony in honour of the new Rector DrAsif Raza, who took over as 3rd Rector of UMT.

Dr Asif Raza has served Pakistan Air Force and retired as assistant chief of air staff PAF. During his service, he has overseen various projects of national interests which include avionics project JF-17 as its director. He has also served as pro-rector in NUST for twelve years. In recognition of his services he was conferred with Hilal-e-Imtiaz and Tamgha-i-Imtiaz.

The occasion was graced by President UMT, Ibrahim Hasan Murad, Director TKS Mariam Murad, DG UMT Abid Sherwani, the outgoing Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dr Mujahid Kamran, Saleem Ata, Head OSSV Major (retd) Ibrar Hussain , registrar UMT, deans, directors and UMT faculty & staff.

President UMT appreciated the hardworking and passionate faculty and staff. He said, “We are carrying forward the vision of Dr Hassan Murad (Shaheed), which was to create an institution that is based on values and merit.” He stated that the vision of UMT is to become one of the top 100 universities in Asia by 2030.

He also paid tribute to the services rendered by Dr Aslam the outgoing Rector UMT and welcomed Dr Asif Raza onboard. Concluding his remarks, he asked the Almighty for guidance and prayed that this transition becomes beneficial for making the university a world class institution.

The outgoing Rector UMT Dr Muhammad Aslam shared his thoughts, saying that it was a great experience working with a prestigious institution like UMT. He thanked the entire UMT family for their support throughout his journey and wished great success to Dr Asif Raza for his new role at UMT.