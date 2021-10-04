Legal team to hold meeting on Pandora leaks : Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: The government’s legal team will hold an important meeting to discuss Pandora leaks, said Fawad Chaudhry Monday.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhary said Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear that all Pakistanis mentioned in the Pandora leaks will be investigated. “A new Pandora’s box has been opened by the Pandora leaks,” said Fawad. He further said legislation against airing fake news is being done across the globe.

According to the sources, the DG FIA has mobilized the cybercrime wing of the agency, other investigative institutions are also actively monitoring the developments. The Pandora Papers include the names of more than 700 Pakistanis and celebrities, former and current rulers, as well as sports personalities from around the world. The leaked documents revealed that key politicians including federal cabinet members, opposition party leaders, “have secretly owned an array of companies.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday vowed to investigate all citizens involved in the Pandora Papers leak. “If anything goes wrong, we will take appropriate action,” the Khan said.

He twitted, “We welcome the Pandora Papers exposing the ill-gotten wealth of elites, accumulated through tax evasion & corruption & laundered out to financial “havens”.The UN SG’s Panel FACTI calculated a staggering $7 trillion in stolen assets parked in largely offshore tax havens, PM added. Citing the example of the East India Company, he had said it “plundered the wealth of India”, and that now “ruling elites of developing world are doing the same”. Imran Khan called on the international community to treat this grave injustice as similar to the climate change crisis.