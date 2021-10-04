Swedish blasphemous cartoonist dies in car accident

Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who drew blasphemous sketches in the year 2007, died Sunday in a car accident.

The 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an oncoming truck, Swedish police confirmed. “This is being investigated like any other road accident. Because two policemen were involved, an investigation has been assigned to a special section of the prosecutor’s office,” a police spokesperson told AFP. A police spokesperson told that there was no suspicion of foul play.

The accident occurred near the small town Markaryd when the car Vilks was traveling in crashed into an oncoming truck. Both vehicles caught fire and the truck driver was hospitalized, according to police. In a statement, the police said the cause of the accident was unclear.

“The person we were protecting and two colleagues died in this tragedy,” said regional police head Carina Persson. Vilks had been under police protection since he drew blasphemous sketches in 2007.