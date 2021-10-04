New drama Inteha-e-Ishq hits #1 trending on YouTube

The new drama serial Inteha-e-Ishq has impressively made its way through all media. It is being aired on Aplus Entertainment courtesy brilliant Muhammad Irfan Rafiq of Red Ocean Productions. The drama’s plot revolves around emotions of families, love, hatred, sacrifice and passion. Naturally, all this has made an impact right after the first episode by hitting #1 trending on YouTube. Isn’t that amazing? Not just this, all the other episodes are also getting a tremendous amount of traction through trending. The stars — Hibba Bukhari, Junaid Khan and Aarez Khan — have been seen together a few times on other channels in different projects, but this trio has shown quite a chemistry on the big screen of Inteha-e-Ishq. The entire cast of the drama is based in Karachi, but for this project, they visited Lahore and they had a great time. Hibba Bukhari’s drama serials are being aired on other channels at the same time but only Inteha-e-Ishq was on trending. It’s surely a testament to the show’s soaring popularity and connection with fans.

As the story progresses, Hibba Bukhari’s role as ‘Rida’ is evolving as a strong headed girl who knows what’s right for her and her family

As the story progresses, Hibba Bukhari’s role as ‘Rida’ is evolving as a strong headed girl who knows what’s right for her and her family. Though sacrificing love can be hard, but sometimes, it is the right thing to do. Junaid Khan’s acting has left everyone awestruck. He has been an amazing actor and is currently being seen in different projects besides Inteha-e-Ishq. Aarez Khan has also worked in multiple projects since he started acting, but it is right to say that Inteha-e-Ishq has given him the fame he deserved. Now, as other episodes are lined up, fans are more than eager to see how this drama unfolds.

Red Ocean Productions is currently working on exciting projects with multiple channels.