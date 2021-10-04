More layers of Zardari, Nawaz corruption exposed

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said that Pandora Papers have exposed more layers of corruption of Nawaz Sharif and Asif Ali Zardari. In a tweet, he said that Sharjeel Memon and Ali Dar, son-in-law of Nawaz Sharif and son of Ishaq Dar, had no status of their own. In fact they were the custodians of Nawaz Sharif and Zardari’s ill-gotten money. Fawad said the nation first saw their real faces exposed in Panama papers and now again in Pandora Papers. Earlier in the day, he said Panama Papers had exposed overseas assets of the world’s the most corrupt people. It was now being informed that another study of International Consortium of Investigative Journalism was coming to light, the minister said in a series of tweets.

“Like Panama, Pandora Leakes also disclose details of poor countries’ money transfer abroad”, he said adding, this disclosure would further strengthen the position of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Fawad said Prime Minister Imran Khan said rich countries should discourage the trend of transferring stolen money from poor countries to rich countries. “We hope that this investigation, like the Panama investigation, will open new avenues of transparency”, he said, adding, “it will be another reason to discourage corruption”.