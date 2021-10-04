PM set to unveil Kamyab Pakistan Programme today

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday will inaugurate Kamyab Pakistan Programme under which loans worth Rs1400 billion would be rolled out among 3.7 million families in the country.

A press release quoting Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin said that Kamyab Pogramme would be a major initiative in the government’s efforts to alleviate poverty by empowering the deprived segments of the society and by supporting them to transform their lives. The programme would also link the low-income groups with banks through micro-finance institutions, PM office media wing said in a press release. The programme also reflects the sense of state’s responsibility towards its weaker segments of society.

The programme will have five components under which the famers will get interest-free loans under Kamyab Kisan programme, financing would be made for a business upto to Rs500,000 under Kamyab Karobar programme, financing on easy installments would be extended for the construction of houses under Sasta Ghar Scheme, besides linking of successful skilled based scholarship scheme and Sehat Insaf Card with the Kamyab Pakistan Programme.