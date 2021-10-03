SC’s review board extends detention of TLP chief for a month

The Supreme Court’s Federal Review Board on Saturday extended the detention of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Hafiz Saad Rizvi by one month.

The Supreme Court informed the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Punjab about the decision of the board. The meeting of the Federal Review Board of the Supreme Court was held in Karachi through video link and discussed the issue of detention of Hafiz Saad Rizvi.

Hafiz Saad Rizvi had been detained at Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore under the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997.

On September 29, a letter was written by the Deputy Commissioner Lahore to the Federal Review Board to review the matter regarding the detention of Saad Rizvi.