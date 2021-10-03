No one to be left helpless in coastal areas: SACM

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Sindh on Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) Sindh Sadiq Ali Memon said that effective measures were being taken by the Sindh government for the expected effectees of rains and no one would be left helpless, especially in coastal areas.

He said this while presiding over a high level meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office, Thatta. The meeting was also attended by Commissioner Hyderabad Ghulam Abbas Baloch, Member Sindh Assembly Syed Riaz Hussain Shah Shirazi and other officers, said the statement released here on Saturday.

The news for Kati Bandar, Shah Bandar, Kharo Chan, Jati and other surrounding areas should be ignored, he added. He said that all the concerned agencies of Sindh government were monitoring the situation and he had visited the coastal areas along with the concerned officers and inspected the rain water and there was no danger while sea storm Gulab had almost broken.

He added provincial government will never leave the people alone and share their sorrows. We know how to protect our people and special attention is being paid to their care, especially in the coastal areas. Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Hyderabad Ghulam Abbas Baloch apprised Sadiq Ali Memon, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh about the arrangements made to cope with the situation and said that the situation was under control and there was no danger.

He further said that rain water had been drained out from the low lying areas of Thatta city while all preparations including machinery by Public Health Department, Local Government, Irrigation had been arranged and if water accumulates due to rains, it would be drained soon.

On the occasion, Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghazanfar Ali Qadri said that the concerned officers were on alert to deal with the whole situation while the elected representatives are also with the officers day and night for the help so that no untoward incident could take place. He said that the situation was under control due to precautionary measures.