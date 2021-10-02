Umer Sharif’s dream remained a dream

With the demise of Pakistan’s leading actor and comedian Umar Sharif, who put smiles on people’s faces, his dream did not come true.

Comedy King Umer Sharif, who dreamed of establishing and reviving the art academy, has passed away.

According to details, the dream of great artist and comedian Umer Sharif to set up an art academy in Lahore and create a national-level institute for the training of artists and actors could not be materialised.

Umer Sharif, a great theatre, stage, film and TV artist, was allotted a four-kanal plot in Shahpur Khanpur area of Lahore in 2006 by former Punjab chief minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

In 2006, Omer Sharif requested former Chief Minister Pervez Elahi to set up a national-level institute and art academy in Lahore for artists and actors.

At the request of Umar Sharif, the former chief minister allotted a plot of 4 canals at main Multan Road Kot Muhammad Hussain Stop and transferred its ownership to Umar Sharif. Actor Umar Sharif inaugurated the art academy. Hundreds of artists, including former Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi, attended the event and claimed that the project would be implemented.

But nature approved of something else and due to legal complications, nothing could be done except to put mud on this plot and build a wall and today even that great artist went under the dust while dreaming.