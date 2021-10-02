Dubai Expo 2020 to promote global development: President Xi

ISLAMABAD: Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that the Dubai Expo 2020 would offer the participating countries an opportunity to promote global development.

In his welcome speech via video to mark the opening of the China Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Friday, the Expo would provide the countries a platform to share their philosophies and successes in economic and social development.

Xi said China called on the world to jointly strengthen global governance, pursue innovation-driven development and advance the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, according to CGTN. China is ready to enhance exchange and cooperation with other countries during the process, he added. The Chinese president also introduced the China Pavilion, saying it showcases China’s achievements in areas such as space exploration, information technology, modern transportation, artificial intelligence, and smart living. He wished Expo 2020 Dubai a full success.

The theme of the China Pavilion is “Build a Community with a Shared Future for Mankind – Innovation & Opportunity.” Covering an area of 4,636 square meters, the “Light of China” pavilion, shaped like a traditional Chinese lantern, is one of the largest at Expo 2020 Dubai. Among the highlights of the pavilion are exhibits about China’s BeiDou Navigation Satellite System, its high-speed railway network, the auto-pilot new energy concept car, and robots. There will also be a light show at night. Under the theme of “Connecting Minds, Creating the Future,” the Expo 2020 Dubai, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, runs from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022.