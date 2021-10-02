British Council distributes laptops among KMU students

The country director British Council, Amir Ramzan on Friday distributed ten laptops among female students of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar under the Scottish Scholarship Programme.

These laptops were distributed in a function held in Peshawar at KMU senate hall. Besides other vice chancellor, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Registrar Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, KMU scholarships coordinator Dr Naureen Ijaz, British Council director education Dr Nishat Riaz and Zoha Fatima attended the function.

Addressing the function, Amir Ramzan said that this is the first event organised by the British Council here at KMU. He urged teachers and students to apply for training programs and scholarships from the British Council and to take advantage of these excellent educational opportunities.

Ramzan said that the British Council is providing scholarships to Pakistani students under the Scholarship Scheme for better access to higher education opportunities and improvement in their socio-economic life. It is gratifying that KMU is one of the top universities benefiting from these programs. He thanked the Vice Chancellor, faculty and students of KMU for their full participation in various schemes of the British Council.

Earlier while talking to the function, Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, appreciated the efforts being made for the promotion of education in Pakistan under the Pak-UK Education Gateway. He said that the provision of laptops by the British Council to the female students of KMU is a sign of the high academic standards of this university.