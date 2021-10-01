2.11% aspirants pass written exam for CSS 2021

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) has announced the result of the written part of CSS examination 2021 for the recruitment against BS-17 posts under the federal government.

According to details, 39,650 candidates had applied for the exam while 17,240 appeared and only 364 passed. Therefore, the passing percentage, with respect to candidates who sat for the exam, was 2.11%. The result of candidates who could not pass may be viewed on FPSC’s website. According to the press release candidates who have passed the written examination will be informed about the schedule of Medical Examination, Psychological Assessment, and Viva Voce in due course of time.

Results of passing candidates