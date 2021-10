NHMP believes in strict enforcement of laws on highways

Additional Inspector General National Highways and Motorways Police (NHMP) Khalid Mahmood on Thursday said that NHMP believed in equal, fair and strict enforcement of laws on national highways and notorways to regulate the flow of traffic.

Speaking at ‘E-Khuli Kachehri’ organised by NHMP, he said that Motorway Police was a unique organisation that adhered to the basic principles of honesty, courtesy and prompt assistance with motorways and national highway users, said a press release. He also answered to the questions asked by the radio listeners all over the country/abroad.

He appealed the commuters to maintain safe following distance between vehicles to avoid accidents and avoid overtaking where prohibited. He added, never ride motorcycle without helmet, rider and pillion rider must wear safety helmets. “Make sure you have a first aid box and fire extinguishers in your vehicle, fasten your seat belt before driving, and don’t use mobile while driving,” he said.

Mahmood said that accidents were caused due to overloading and over speeding, so never do over speeding and overloading. The national Highways and Motorway Police were working day and night to make the journey safe on roads, he added. “To promote safety on Motorways and Highways through effective enforcement and provision of assistance to road users by applying highest standards of courtesy, integrity and professionalism is our mission,” he added.