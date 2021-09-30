WhatsApp launches a new privacy feature

On Wednesday, Facebook-owned messaging service WhatsApp launched a new privacy feature to make it possible to hide last seen from specific contacts.

WhatsApp announced this news on its official Twitter handle. The messaging portal wrote: “Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen > Nobody.”

Settings > Account > Privacy > Last Seen > Nobody — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) September 29, 2021

Previously, WhatsApp had three privacy settings (last seen, profile picture, about) with three options (everyone, my contacts, nobody) to set these settings. This meant that, if you didn’t want a specific contact to see your last seen, you had to set the privacy setting of your last seen to “nobody”.

However, the new update has introduced another option called “my contacts except…”, so you can now enable your last seen back, and can disable it for specific contacts. This feature will be available in a future update on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.20.10.