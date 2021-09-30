Journalists’ harassment: SC orders FIA and AGs to submit reports

On the incidents of torture and harassment of journalists during the past year, the Supreme Court has ordered the provincial advocate generals and FIA to submit reports.

On Thursday the apex court released the written order of its hearing of Sept 13 suo motu notice of the journalists’ harassment case. The Federal Investigation Agency DG, Pemra chairman, and Islamabad IG are asked to submit a detailed report. The provincial advocate generals are also ordered to compile a record of the incidents of torture and harassment cases on journalists that occurred during the past year. During the case hearing which was adjourned till Oct 14, the court summoned FIA DG, Pemra chairman, and Islamabad IG to personally appear before the court.