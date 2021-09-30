For the love of fresh fruits and vegetables

SPAR, a global retail chain with presence in 48 countries entered Pakistan in 2017 with two stores in Karachi.

It has recently announced further expansion in Pakistan, with a third store launched in North Nazimabad on the 16th of September and a 4th store set to launch in DHA Phase 8 in November.

Located in the upscale locality of North Nazimabad Block F, SPAR is a large departmental store with a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, grocery, imported foods, jewelry and baby accessories.

Speaking to the guests at the opening ceremony, Mr. Naveed Sultan, CEO SPAR Pakistan elaborated SPAR’s plans to rapidly expand in the country, with its mission of bringing a high-quality international retail solution to local communities.

Chief Guest for the opening ceremony of SPAR was Engr. Syed Salahuddin Ahmed – Project Director KWSSIP. Mr Salahuddin Ahmed praised the efforts of SPAR Pakistan to serve local communities with essential goods during the Covid-19 crisis. He also commented that the involvement of a responsible international retailer such as SPAR would ensure uplift of local industries and provide safe employment for hundreds throughout the city.

The event was attended Mr. Sultan Chawla, Group chairman Burque Corporation, and other key industry leaders and local business community.

The store received an overwhelming response on the opening day with many residents appreciating the new supermarket.

Burque Corporation, one of Pakistan’s largest FMCG distributors, is the licensee of SPAR Pakistan.