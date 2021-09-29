ECB announcement to visit Pakistan a welcome step forward, says Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Wednesday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the announcement of English Cricket Board to visit Pakistan next year is a ‘welcome step’.

In a tweet, he said he would like to thank stars of cricket world, diplomatic community, media and cricket lovers around the world on their support for Pakistan Cricket. Fawad Chaudhry has taken the opportunity to claim it a victory for the nation as he said, “Yet again Pakistan has emerged as a strong and resilient nation.”

Earlier today, after a prolonged silence, England Cricket Board (ECB) has finally apologised for cancelling Pakistan’s scheduled tour, earlier this month. England had to play two T20Is at the Pindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on 13 and 14 October.