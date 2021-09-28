ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch the rehabilitation and up-gradation of Jhaljao-Bela Road Wednesday to provide connectivity between Awaran and Bela areas of Balochistan.

The project is under the administrative control of the Balochistan Government and the National Highway Authority would execute it. According to the project brief, the rehabilitation and up-gradation of an 80-kilometer road would cost around Rs9.56 billion which would complete another three years to complete. The road would have two lanes including 182 culverts which would cater to around 2,645 vehicles per day.

The project would create more than 2, 756 direct and indirect jobs and ensure uninterrupted traffic flow resulting in a reduction in vehicle operating cost. It would also help boost economic activities and overall uplift of adjoining areas besides ensuring better farm-to-market access.