World Tourism Day 2021 — 10 most beautiful places to visit in Pakistan

World Tourism Day is being observed globally today and it creates awareness of tourism’s social, cultural, political and economic value.

Tourism is one of the most relevant sectors in Pakistan as it employs millions of people, which makes them dependent on it for their livelihood. Referring to tourism, Pakistan is full of breath-taking locations which will make you fall in love with this country all over again.

Pakistan is a country of true natural beauty, home to some fantastic mountain peaks, lush green landscapes and archaeological sites for the truly curious.

Home to a multitude of landscapes and terrains, Pakistan offers mountains and rivers for the adventurous, archaeological sites for the curious and untouched beaches for those looking to escape the crowds. In a country with so many options to choose from, here are some of the best places to visit.

If you are a tourist or love travelling, then you must compile a list of places you plan to visit next year. These beautiful places to visit in Pakistan simply must find a spot on your travel itinerary when planning your visit.

Here are 10 destinations from our list which you must visit in 2021. Your experience would be, indeed, unforgettable.

HUNZA VALLEY — Hunza Valley is a hidden gem of Pakistan, located in the Gilgit Baltistan province. It is a secluded valley, sitting between the Himalayas and the Karakoram mountain ranges. This fertile valley has agricultural land that has always been a great tourist attraction. It has breath-taking views and is home to warm, hospitable people. In the mountains of Hunza, there is a sense of tranquility and seclusion. The raw and rugged mountains make you feel like you’re in paradise. This is a must-visit for those who want to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life.

SWAT VALLEY — during her visit to Pakistan, Queen Elizabeth II labelled Swat as the Switzerland of Pakistan. Swat is located in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province of Pakistan. Due to its scenic beauty, pleasant weather and hospitable people, it is very much a piece of heaven on earth, just like Hunza. Swat Valley is famous not only for its breath-taking landscape but also for its natural wildlife. It has luscious forests, high peak mountains and beautiful lakes. Tourists can go hiking, trekking, camping, zip-lining, or just spend time relaxing in nature. In the winters, tourists can enjoy skiing, ice skating, sledding, ice hockey, snowboarding and speed skating.

KHUNJERAB PASS — the highest point on the famous Karakoram Highway and the highest paved border crossing in the world, the Khunjerab Pass lies at a lofty 4,693 metres, straddling the frontier between Pakistan and the Xinjiang Autonomous Region of China. Located amongst some of the most spectacular mountain landscapes on the planet, the pass, which was completed in 1982, links the barren wastes of Pakistan’s desert gorges with the fertile high altitude plateau of the Chinese side, where grazing herds of yaks and sheep live amongst the local populations of Tajik herders.

KALASH — obscured by time, the routes of the Kalash are steeped in myth and legend. Descended, they maintain, from the armies of Alexander the Great, the Kalash worship a plethora of ancestral gods and hold colourful religious festivals of music and dance. Though the men now wear the standard Pakistani shalwar kameez, the women still dress in traditional garb; voluminous black dresses held tight round the waist with thick red belts, flamboyant head-dresses made of wool, decorated with cowry shells, old buttons, beads and bells and, perhaps most striking of all, around their necks hang great strands of coloured beads. Practising the ancient agricultural system of transhumance, the Kalash divide the summer months between herding their goats in the high pastures and tending their crops of wheat and maize in the valleys.

DEOSAI NATIONAL PARK — Deosai National Park is a fertile plain that is blanketed by millions of flowers. The flowers attract butterflies, bees and beautiful birds all year round. This is the highest plateau on the planet, spread over an area of 3,000 km square. It is near the Karakoram and Himalayan mountain ranges. Due to its remarkable beauty and biodiversity, it was given the status of a national park. The national park is home to the Himalayan brown bear, golden marmots, the snow leopard and lammergeiers.

PHANDAR VALLEY, GHIZER — the scenic Phandar Valley is known for its colourful waters and dotted forests. The views are dramatic, and so is the ambience. The very first glimpse of the valley will remove all your travel fatigue and re-energise you. Phandar Valley is the top destination for fishing, camping, swimming, hiking, and nature walks. With poplar trees on its bank, Phandar Lake offers mesmerising views. You can have amazing boating experiences in the deep blue, still water of this lake. The weather is mostly pleasant in summer, which is the best time to visit the valley. People of Phandar are friendly and helpful. The valley also has plenty of hotels and inns.

SKARDU — turquoise waters, towering mountains, beautiful lakes, and generous people, Skardu has it all. Spend a day or two exploring the beautiful Kachhura Village, Shangri-la Resort and the sand dunes in Katpana village. Enjoy an incredible experience watching the sunrise and sunset over the Indus River. To know the area’s history, visit the 600 years old Kharpocho Fort. Shopping and dining in Skardu Bazaar is a must. Here you’ll find some fantastic local gifts for your friends and family back home. If you are fond of trekking, you can’t help trekking through the glaciers to the basecamps of some of the world’s highest mountains, including K2. Your vacation wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the surreal Deosai National Park and Satpara Lake.

FAIRY MEADOWS — snow-capped mountains reflected in a lake. Though it has become a bit touristy, Fairy Meadows is no doubt a stunner. The meadows offer an incredible view of Nanga Prabat, the world’s 9th highest mountain peak. Reaching Fairy Meadows is a bit of a challenge. The journey starts with a jeep ride across one of the most dangerous roads in the world and culminates with a 5 kilometre trek. It’s possible to rent a campsite, or you can bring your own equipment to enjoy a night or two basking in one of Pakistan’s most epic views.

RAKAPOSHI BASE CAMP — for all those trekking enthusiasts out there – this one’s for you! The Rakaposhi Base Camp Trek is doable in one day, even for beginners and offers some truly insane views of Rakaposhi, a 7,800-metre peak! There are few ways to get as up close and personal with Pakistan’s giants than this. The trek starts from the village of Minapin, where it should take those with a decent fitness level about four to five hours to reach the top.

ROHTAS FORT — say hello to another of the most beautiful places in Pakistan – this time a 16th-century fortress that’s recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The Rohtas Fort is located near Jhelum in Punjab, which is about 4 hours from Lahore and 2 hours from Islamabad. The fortress is one of the largest in the Subcontinent and has remained in remarkable condition despite its age. Hours can be spent roaming around the massive structure, a beautiful relic that almost seems to transport visitors back in time.