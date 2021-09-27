Comedy film Chal Mera Putt’s third sequel to be released on Oct 1

Indian Punjabi comedy film “Chal Meera Put” third sequel will be released on October 1. Actors from both India and Pakistan are part of this film. According to media reports, the film was mostly shot in London. Famous Pakistani comedians Iftikhar Thakur, Amanat Chan, Zafari Khan, Nasir Chinioti and Sajan Abbas have shown the essence of their talents in the film while Indian actors are also a part of the film. The film has taken several months for its completion due to the Corona epidemic. Its release has been postponed and it has now been decided to release it on October 1.













