World Tourism Day: CM terms KP as an attractive destination for tourists

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mahmood Khan on Monday said that the motive behind observing World Tourism Day was to highlight the importance of tourism on world level.

In his message on the Day, he said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was one of the best places for tourism as its government was endeavouring to provide every needed facility to the tourists. The KP government, he said, was taking steps under a well planned strategy for the promotion of tourism in the province.

Through these steps, he added, they were making efforts to strengthen the economy of our province, adding he said tangible encouraging results were being achieved through this strategy. CM said that this year over 2.7 million national and international tourists visited the scenic destinations across the province. In the current fiscal year’s budget, he said, a hefty increase of over 107 percent allocation for the tourism sector was made by the KP government.

CM continued that ‘Integrated Tourism Zones’ were being established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa besides, roads leading towards tourists’ destinations were being constructed and repaired. For the first time, he said the Tourism and Culture Authority was established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to streamline the affairs related to tourism.

For the convenience of the tourists, he said, camping pods were being set up at nine tourists’ destinations across the province. The incumbent government was also paying special emphasis on promotion of Eco Tourism in the province.