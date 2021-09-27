Pakistan records hike in cotton prices

KARACHI: On Monday Pakistan cotton ginners association reported an Rs700 per maund increase in cotton prices.

The prices of cotton are increasing in the international market, Chairman Pakistan cotton ginners association reported. In the last two days, cotton prices have increased by six cents per pound in the United States. China and India also recorded an increase in cotton prices. In Pakistan after the increase of Rs700, the price of cotton has reached 13,800 per maund.

Earlier in the month of April, Prime Minister Imran Khan presided over a meeting of the cabinet through a video link. During the meeting, the then Finance Minister gave a detailed briefing on the decision of the ECC to import sugar and wheat from India. However, the federal cabinet had rejected the Economic Coordination Committee’s (ECC) proposal to import cotton and sugar from India.