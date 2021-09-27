KCR PM’s gift to Karachi people: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Monday that Karachi Circular Railway was a gift from Prime Minister Imran Khan to the people of Karachi.

In a tweet, he said that the Prime Minister would lay the foundation stone of the project today. The project will cost over Rs200 billion, the minister said adding that the train track will have 43 km length and there will be 30 stations.

وزیراعظم عمران خان کی جانب سے کراچی سرکلر ریلوے کراچی کے عوام کے لئے ایک تحفہ ہے۔وزیراعظم آج اس منصوبے کے انفراسٹرکچر کا سنگ بنیاد رکھیں گے۔

اس منصوبے پر200ارب سے زائدلاگت آئے گی۔ ٹرین ٹریک 43 کلومیٹر ہوگا۔ 30 سٹیشنز ہونگے۔#KCRBecomesReality