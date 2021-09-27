ISPR DG condoles demise of oldest veteran soldier of Pakistan Army

Daily Times

RAWALPINDI: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Sunday expressed his condolences on the demise of Lieutenant Colonel (R) Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal the oldest Veteran of Pakistan Army who passed away at the age of 103 years at Quetta.

The ISPR DG mentioned his condolences at the social networking site Twitter the statement read that, “may the departed soul rest in eternal peace. Further mentioned that Colonel (R) Mengal, was a keen soldier and adventurist who had climbed, walked, skied, sailed and rowed through all of the country’s natural terrain on many expeditions”.

Furthermore, Lieutenant Colonel (retd) Sultan Mohammed Khan Mengal joined British Indian Army in 1941 and got a commission in the fifth Baloch regiment in 1942. He remained an instructor at Infantry School Quetta and retired from the service in 1967.

