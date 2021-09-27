Dengue cases continue to increase in Punjab

Dengue is pitching deep in Punjab as during the last 24 hours over 100 new cases were reported in the province and Islamabad with Lahore on the forefront having 60 dengue patients.

A total of 992 cases have been reported in the province so far.

Reportedly, 60 patients of dengue were reported in the provincial capital during the last 24 hours. A total of 48 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Lahore.

Twelve dengue patients were admitted to Lahore’s Ganga Ram Hospital; 5 in Mayo Hospital; while 3 patients were admitted to Fatima Jinnah Memorial Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Doctors’ Hospital.

According to the Punjab Health Department, a total of 824 confirmed cases have been reported in Lahore during the current year; whereas, 992 cases were reported in the province.

According to the provincial health department data, 66 new patients of dengue were admitted to the Punjab hospitals.

Secretary Health Imran Sikandar Baloch informed that 11 dengue cases were reported from Rawalpindi and one each was reported from Multan and Narowal. A total of 17 patients were admitted to different hospitals in Rawalpindi.

In Rawalpindi’s Holy Family Hospital, 7 dengue patients were admitted; in Benazir Hospital 6; in DHQ hospital 3; and in Wapda Hospital 1 dengue patient was brought.

There was one confirmed case of dengue in Sargodha. In Islamabad, dengue onslaught is also continuing, with as many as two people losing their life to the lethal mosquito sting in the federal capitalso far.

During the last 24 hours, 32 more patients of dengue were reported in the urban and rural areas of the federal capital. According to the Islamabad district health official, 17 new cases of dengue were reported in the rural areas of the federal capital, raising the total number of cases from 123 to 177 in the rural areas.

However, 15 new cases were reported in the urban areas of Islamabad as well, the DHO stated.

A total of 54 patients are being treated for dengue in the urban areas of the federal capital.