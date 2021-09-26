PM terms Karachi coastal zone inclusion into CPEC as a game changer

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday while lauding efforts of the ministry of Maritime Affairs, termed inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a ‘game changer’.

He expressed the hope that it would help in cleaning up marine habitat for fishermen, develop low income housing units and creating investment opportunities.

“Inclusion of Karachi Comprehensive Coastal Development Zone in CPEC is game changer. Will cleanup our marine habitat for fishermen, develop 20k low income housing units & present opportunities for investors. Will put Khi (Karachi) at par with developed port cities,” he posted on his twitter handle.

China and Pakistan developed a consensus on making the multi-billion Karachi Coastal Comprehensive Development Zone (KCCDZ) project part of the CPEC framework. According to a press release shared by Ali Zaidi the consensus was reached during the 10th Joint Cooperation Committee (JCC) of CPEC on Sep 23.

Maritime Affairs Ministry will focus on providing Karachi with an ultra-modern urban infrastructure zone. The project, to be built on a reclaimed area of approximately 640 hectares on the Western back waters marsh land of KPT, the volume of expected investment is around $3.5 billion.