Madonna wants Florence Pugh to be her ‘Material Girl’ in upcoming biopic

It seems like Madonna might have found her “Material Girl” in Florence Pugh.

On Thursday, Sept. 23, the iconic pop star spoke to the Associated Press about her upcoming biopic at the New York premiere for her new concert documentary Madame X, revealing that she’s still in the early stages of planning and the cast hasn’t been chosen yet.

However, it seems Madge has her eyes set on the Little Women actress, who has the perfect background for the role. Madonna shared, “She’s definitely up there on the list, if she’ll have me.”

Though Florence is primarily known for her acting, she’s also a singer, who performs under the name Flossie Rose. The 25-year-old occasionally posts covers of popular songs to her YouTube account and sang backup vocals on brother Toby Sebastian’s single “Midnight.”

In other words, she’d be the perfect choice to play Madonna.

Another actress reportedly in contention for the role is Ozark’s Julia Garner. The Netflix star bares similarity to Madonna with her short, blonde curls and also has vocal talents.

As for the movie itself, the 63-year-old singer is still figuring out what stories she wants to share in the film, which is produced by Universal Pictures.

“It’s a pretty crazy experience so far, I’m just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop,” Madonna shared. “It’s really been a long and arduous process, but it’s been really therapeutic as well.”

Madonna and Universal Pictures first announced the biopic in September 2020. The singer is set to direct and write the film with the help of Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

“I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world,” Madonna said in a statement at the time.

“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision.”

This will be the third time Madonna’s third time in the director’s chair. She’s previously directed the movies W.E. and Filth and Wisdom.