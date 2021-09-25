Mawra expresses gratitude for being nominated for Lux Style Awards

Mawra Hocane is excited after being nominated for the Lux Style Awards.

Taking to social media, the actress has expressed gratitude for everyone who have extended her support for the nomination.

She shared her thoughts in an Instagram post alongside an entire lookbook featuring her old red carpet wardrobe choices.

The collection featured a myriad of looks, right down to hair and makeup close-ups from bedazzled dresses to ball gowns and even ethnic wear.

She wrote, “As I extend my gratitude for my nominations at this years Lux Style awards I look back at it all!.

“Each LSA has been special & unique in its own way.. so lucky to have been a part of it as a Lux Girl”.

“Dumping some of my favourite moments, from red carpet looks I love to the performance with the iconic Reema Jee! Ah.. sweet memories,” she added.