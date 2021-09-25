12 year old girl abducted later gang raped in Gojra

GOJRA: On Saturday a 12-year-old girl was abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men in Gojra a tehsil in Punjab’s Toba Tek Singh district.

As per the report, an unidentified woman offered juice to a mother and her daughter in Gojra after which they both got fainted and the 12-year old got abducted. The police revealed that the girl was moved to a house located at Mochi Wala Road in Gojra, where four men gang-raped her. However, the victim managed to ran away and reached her house, said police. A case of the gang-rape has been registered against unidentified men, and police are carrying out further investigations.

Sexual violence cases are on the rise in Punjab as in August. In a separate rape incident, earlier this month, it was reported that two girls were kidnapped from Lahore’s Shahdara area and were moved to Gujjarpura, where they were allegedly gang-raped.