COVID-19 vaccine effective defence against variants: SAPM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Dr. Faisal Sultan on Friday said that the COVID-19 vaccine is very effective to protect citizens from medical complications from many virus variants.

“Keeping in view the detection of new COVID-19 variants in Pakistan and raising questions on the effectiveness of vaccine process, I advise country people to must go for vaccination against the virus to avoid facing more complications and hospitalization,” Dr. Faisal said in a statement. He said that everyone eligible for vaccination should register and get vaccinated as per the government guidelines.

He said that the government has taken appropriate measures and tightened restrictions to curb the COVID-19 disease in the country. He said that the government was making sincere efforts to ensure the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine at all vaccination centers.

He advised citizens to strictly follow COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) in offices and markets to prevent the disease. “COVID-19 is a deadly virus but we can control it just as we controlled it by following the SoPs during the first and second waves.” He said that the government is seeking full cooperation in adhering to the SoPs. “We can save precious lives including those of our near and dear ones by taking preventive measures. Wear a mask, maintain social distance, wash hands with soap frequently and avoid crowded places.”