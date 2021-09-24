In Sindh, 99% candidates fail JEST test

KARACHI: In Sindh, less than one percent of the aspirants who sit the test for the recruitment of junior elementary school teacher (JEST) could pass the examination.

Last week, a total of 160,000 candidates took the JEST test conducted by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), while only 0.78 percent of candidates cleared the test. On Thursday, Sindh Minister for Education Syed Sardar Shah shared the results with the provincial cabinet in its meeting . According to the details, more than 500,000 applications were received against the 46,500 vacancies of primary school teachers (PSTs).