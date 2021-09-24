Dengue cases continued to rise in Punjab, in the last 24 hours 92 cases of the mosquito-borne disease were reported in the province.

According to the reports 64 were from Lahore, taking the total number to 687 in the provincial capital and 828 in Punjab. Health officials in Punjab are already dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. The Healthcare department has advised people to take special care to maintain cleanliness in their homes, especially during the ongoing monsoon season as the dengue mosquito breeds in water.

As per the primary and secondary healthcare department, at present 58 dengue patients are under treatment at public and private hospitals in the province. Health teams are moving door-to-door to look for dengue larvae in residential and commercial areas in order to combat viral infection. World Health Organization warns that the global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically in recent decades, and about half of the world’s population is now at risk.