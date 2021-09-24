Over 67,000 vehicles fined over fancy number plates

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued more than 67,000 fine tickets during ongoing year to motorists having unauthorized number plates and tinted glasses on their vehicles besides action against those pasting black papers or preparing fancy number plates.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, special campaign is underway to check use of fancy number plates and tinted glasses on vehicles.

Special squads have been constituted for the purpose which are performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators. During the ongoing year, more than 32,000 motorists having fancy number plates and 35,000 with tinted glasses were issued fine tickets worth Rs23.9 million. The IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has said that that campaign is underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules. He said that ITP personnel have been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP is utilising all available resources to facilitate the general public. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people. Islamabad police chief has also appreciated the performance of ITP and said that its personnel are working hard for traffic discipline in the city. He said that traffic policemen have to perform duties in tough weather and they deserve appreciation for dedication towards their responsibilities.