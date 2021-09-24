During the campaign trail, US President Joe Biden had promised a higher migrant cap, as part of his policy on northern triangle migration. A cap minimised to extinction by the previous Trump administration, whose America First Policy aimed at limiting migration, and at the same time, not addressing root causes in such countries, which remain uninhabitable for these asylum seekers.

On her first trip abroad, to Central America, Vice President Harris set a tone for Mexico and the Northern Triangle by choosing to address such causes by discouraging migration to America. And, while that is popular amongst Republicans and numerous Liberals, it is frustrating for progressives, who see themselves, a living testament to the American Dream, and what it means to be a migrant.

The journey is long and difficult, and only two out of three people survive during isolated movement, but for humans living in such harsh environments, it’s legitimately worth it, and legal.

But this is not the time for politics, it is the time for action. Action, not for those who are not members of congress or billionaires, but for people who are most affected by the statement: “Do Not Come, Do Not Come.”

Out of the many nationalities of people, including Mexicans, Hondurans, Cubans and others, who migrate to the US, and, sometimes, eventually to Canada, see themselves at crossroads between new lives and diminished livelihoods, Nicaraguans are the most affected.

Since 2000, the Nicaraguan-American population has boomed to 128 per cent; going from 200,000 to about 500,000 over the period.

Their tough history speaks volumes about their decision to make the journey across the border. Issues like climate destruction, thievery mafias, and political drama have made it unbearable to live in.

Florida and Texas reside some of the highest populations of Nicaraguan-Americans and their diaspora. Both states, however, have attempted multiple times to prevent the complete influx of Latin Americans to their region.

Their tough history speaks volumes about their decision to make the journey across the border. Issues like climate destruction, thievery mafias, and political drama have made it unbearable to live in.

A study by the UNDP, outlined the harsh disaster management in the country, noting it as somewhat inefficient. They said, “an increase in temperature would cause an increase in cases of malaria and other diseases,” with a decrease in livable capacity and increase in population per square mile, clean water resources have become almost obsolete.

Heat waves, which are beyond unbearable, seem to be a desperate call for help. From a tourist site to a national disappointment, the lush green villages have gone from prosperity to disparity. But surely, the climate is the least of their worries.

In the early 1990s, when President Violeta Chamorro was elected, the privatisation of national and public assets made perception of back-door corruption. Officials, not necessarily working for the government, made their way; earning compensations through the confiscation of public property, for allegedly personal uses.

As of 2017, Transparency International rated the country on its 151st position, which is a new low, considering the damage done to an already crippled economy, and a stumbling democracy.

One of the many reasons, Vice President Kamala Harris didn’t visit the Land of Lakes and Volcanoes, is to avoid giving such a place legitimacy over its handling of almost every crisis thrown its way, including a Global Pandemic.

One in five Hispanics in America earns on average 28,000 dollars a year. That’s a two per cent increase from 2007 when migration was down due to the drastic measures of a conservative administration.

One in five have enough to feed themselves, and can’t afford to bring their entire family. So, they have to what is known as seeking “Asylum”, in one of the United States’ Border facilities to be admitted into the country, to reunite with decades-old broken friends.

Now, with mixed messaging from across the board, Nicaraguans see themselves in their ancestors’ shoes. And they know, they must go. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement early on, that the administration is committed to solving problems at the border, including processing children, at immigration facilities. But the WH delegation differs while pushing to pause more entry into the nation, prompting one Democratic Congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, to wonder, while aiding regime changes in the past, “We can’t help set someone’s house on fire and then blame them for fleeing”.

And progressive support on helping pass the budget spending bill, and on putting a suitable cap on migration is essential for Biden.

A recent preliminary analysis shows that this indefinite stance on migration is affecting only people way to go, not will, adding that five per cent of such Hispanics will cross the border through a different path, due to the Vice President’s harsh words, but cross they will indeed.

Now, with her visit to the border underway, after all the pressure she faced, she’s going to tackle issues at migrant facilities. A popular demand amongst Progressives and Conservatives alike.

A recent confrontation between “cowboy” border patrol agents and migrants crossing over has escalated the issue. While the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security has made it clear that such activity, with treating horses as weapons is unacceptable, images erupted showing mistreatment of animals.

With new national budgeting coming up, a new opportunity arises for a higher cap and helping more enter the US could help ease pressure at the border as well as on the people in search of a better life.

